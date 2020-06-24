Switzerland June Credit Suisse investor sentiment 48.7 vs 31.3 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





Investor expectations rebound to their highest level since December 2017 as this just reaffirms that market participants are anticipating a quick recovery from the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus outbreak.





Ultimately, that sentiment remains to be seen and we will get a better sense in 2H 2020 but for now the optimism is the thing to take note of here.





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





