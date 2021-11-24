Switzerland November Credit Suisse investor sentiment -10.8 vs 15.6 prior

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland





The headline reading returns to negative territory for the first time since August and is the lowest reading since March 2020.





Credit Suisse notes that export momentum was viewed as being positive on balance but analysts believed it was set to deteriorate in the next six months. The recent weakening in EUR/CHF i.e. strengthening in the franc also likely contributed.





The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.





