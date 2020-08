Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 27 August 2020





Prior (Q1) -2.6%; revised to -2.5%

GDP -9.3% vs -10.4% y/y expected

Prior -1.3%; revised to -0.7%





This just reaffirms the biggest quarterly contraction on record in the Swiss economy, which is reflective of global economic conditions in general during Q2. The recovery trajectory is still questionable, with price pressures a key concern for the SNB at this stage. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus