Switzerland Q3 GDP +0.4% vs +0.2% q/q expected

Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 28 November 2019





Prior (Q2) +0.3%

GDP +1.1% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

A decent beat there as the Swiss economy unexpectedly accelerates in Q3. Exports were a surprise beat on the quarter with government spending also helping to lift growth.





That is definitely welcome news but unless economic conditions can sustain in this manner into next year, this is very much still viewed as a one-off.



