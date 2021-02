Latest data released by the Federal Statistics Office - 26 February 2021





Prior +7.2%; revised to +7.6%

GDP -1.6% vs -2.0% y/y expected

Prior -1.6%; revised to -1.4%





The Swiss economy surprised with growth in Q4 last year, helping to push the narrative that the economic downtrend amid tighter restrictions isn't as bad as feared. That seems to be the case with the rest of the region as well but the focus remains on the outlook for now.