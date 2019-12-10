TD on GBP - "downside risks are rising relative to upside potential"

This is from prior to the latest polling data, quite prescient from TD on GBP.

(bolding is mine)

"After this week's general election, the next hurdle for UK markets is next week's Bank of England decision"

"Macro risks are still high in both directions, but downside risks are rising relative to upside potential."

"On the upside, if the election produces the stable Conservative majority that's expected, then we'll get some clarity around Brexit, potentially unleashing some pent-up demand in 2020 as uncertainty recedes. Fiscal policy will also support growth."

"On the downside though, leading indicators are still pointing to a deterioration in the labour market, and optimism from political uncertainty may lead to tighter financial conditions than the growth outlook warrants."

"UK data has surprised to the downside consistently since the last BoE meeting … GDP data revealed 3 straight months of negative/zero m/m growth for the first time since 2009. But we still expect the MPC to patiently await the post-Brexit data before shifting its stance, and stick to last month's two-sided guidance."

---

