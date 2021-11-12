Tensions are rising at the Poland-Belarus border

Geopolitical risk something to be wary about ahead of the weekend

The situation here involves thousands of stranded migrants (mostly from the Middle East and Asia), who are hoping to travel on from Poland onto Europe but are now left stranded at the Belarus border crossing.









The situation is rather dire for these migrants and Belarusian leader Lukashenko is accused of intentionally manufacturing a migrant crisis, although Minsk is denying any wrongdoings and involvement in what is taking place at the moment.





The battle between Belarus and Poland is also starting to draw neighbouring forces into the picture, with Russia reportedly building up military presence on the Ukrainian border today; prompting the latter to hold military drills near the Polish-Belarusian borders.





Local media is reporting that Belarus is "ready to ensure its safety and call on Russia if needed" to defend its interests. For some context, Russia is Belarus' largest political and economic partner - so the importance of its position is there.





This may still largely be all for show but just be aware in case things escalate and we see some spillovers to the general risk mood or more isolated plays in the euro and ruble.