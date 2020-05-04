Texas Railroad Commissioner confirms that oil quotas are dead

We brought this news on the weekend

Comments on the weekend confirmed that two of the three Texas Railroad Commissioners weren't going to support quotas via prorationing.







The lone vote in favour of it was from Ryan Sitton but he now confirms the idea is dead.





Oil prices are slightly negative today with WTI and Brent both down about 15-cents. There's been little reaction to this report, which should have been entirely expected.





The intrigue will come down the road when OPEC is asked to cut again or when they're talking about resuming production.









