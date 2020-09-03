Thailand reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since late May

Thailand sees its first locally transmitted case after 100 days

The new case was confirmed to be an inmate of a prison in Bangkok, shortly after the incarceration took place. The patient's history showed that he had stayed with his family before being lodged in jail, raising fears that there is a wider spread of the virus among the general community i.e. source of infection is unknown.

This is somewhat of a similar situation that we have observed with Vietnam and New Zealand, so this may prove to be a further setback for Thailand, whose tourism-heavy economy has been ravaged by the border closures since late March.



