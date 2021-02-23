Thailand says it is mulling over waiving quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Thai premier, Prayut Chan-o-cha, remarks on the matter

It will only take a couple of countries to set a precedent on this matter before widespread adoption takes hold, much like how things were with lockdown and quarantine measures when the pandemic first broke out last year.

For countries that rely heavily on tourism for income such as Thailand, it's a decision that will also surely be welcome by local businesses.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose