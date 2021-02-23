Thailand says it is mulling over waiving quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors
Thai premier, Prayut Chan-o-cha, remarks on the matter
It will only take a couple of countries to set a precedent on this matter before widespread adoption takes hold, much like how things were with lockdown and quarantine measures when the pandemic first broke out last year.
For countries that rely heavily on tourism for income such as Thailand, it's a decision that will also surely be welcome by local businesses.