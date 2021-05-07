The bond market has some second thoughts on the jobs data

Yields quickly rebound





US 10-year yields are back up to 1.54% from a low of 1.46%. We're seeing a smaller retracement in the dollar.





I think that some of this is disbelief and some of it is true skepticism of the number. I don't think anyone is suddenly downshifting their view on the US economy because there are so many indicators out there that are good and jobs are a lagging indicator anyway.



