The bond market has some second thoughts on the jobs data

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Yields quickly rebound

Yields quickly rebound
US 10-year yields are back up to 1.54% from a low of 1.46%. We're seeing a smaller retracement in the dollar.

I think that some of this is disbelief and some of it is true skepticism of the number. I don't think anyone is suddenly downshifting their view on the US economy because there are so many indicators out there that are good and jobs are a lagging indicator anyway.

At the same time, you have the Fed patting itself on the back and that's a real factor and means the taper might take longer. Still, though, if this is a blip does it materially change the timeline for anything the Fed is going to do? Yes, we might see a more-measured and cautious tone from the Fed for the next month, but I suspect that's the only lasting impact.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose