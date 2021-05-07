The bond market has some second thoughts on the jobs data
Yields quickly rebound
US 10-year yields are back up to 1.54% from a low of 1.46%. We're seeing a smaller retracement in the dollar.
I think that some of this is disbelief and some of it is true skepticism of the number. I don't think anyone is suddenly downshifting their view on the US economy because there are so many indicators out there that are good and jobs are a lagging indicator anyway.
At the same time, you have the Fed patting itself on the back and that's a real factor and means the taper might take longer. Still, though, if this is a blip does it materially change the timeline for anything the Fed is going to do? Yes, we might see a more-measured and cautious tone from the Fed for the next month, but I suspect that's the only lasting impact.