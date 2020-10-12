The EU will insist on 'tough enforcement rules' in any trade deal with the UK
Report via the Financial Times, with a very straight to the point lead paragraph ...
French president Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders will this week insist on tough enforcement rules for any UK trade deal, warning that British prime minister Boris Johnson’s move to override the Brexit treaty has shown Britain’s word cannot be trusted.
Link here (may be gated)
Looks like limited and specific knifing in the back of your treaty partners is frowned upon by said partners?