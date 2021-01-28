The first look at fourth quarter US GDP highlights a busy economic calendar
What's on the economic calendar today?
The first look at Q4 GDP is due at the bottom of the hour and the consensus is an annualized rate of +4.2%. There are considerable divergences among economists with a range of 2.7% to 6.8%.
The key swing factor will be personal consumption which rose at a 41.0% annualized pace in Q2. It's expected to rise another 3.1%.
At the same time as the GDP report we get:
- Weekly US initial jobless claims
- US December advance goods trade balance
- December US wholesale inventories
- Canadian December building permits
Basically all the news will hit at the same time today and then later we get a US 7-year auction.
Outside of the US, the ECB's Schnable speaks at 1715 GMT on a panel. A report yesterday suggested that markets were underestimating the chance of a rate cut.
