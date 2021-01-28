The first look at fourth quarter US GDP highlights a busy economic calendar

What's on the economic calendar today?

The first look at Q4 GDP is due at the bottom of the hour and the consensus is an annualized rate of +4.2%. There are considerable divergences among economists with a range of 2.7% to 6.8%.





The key swing factor will be personal consumption which rose at a 41.0% annualized pace in Q2. It's expected to rise another 3.1%.





At the same time as the GDP report we get: