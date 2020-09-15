The global dairy trade price index rises 3.6% after the current auction

1st rise in 4 auctions

The global dairy trade price index rose 3.6% in the current auction. The average price extended up to $3092. The gain was the 1st since the week of July 7 (4 straight declines).













The NZDUSD is higher on the day, but off the highest levels. The high price for the day extended briefly above the September 4 high price at 0.67347. The high for the day reached 0.67356 before rotating back to the downside. There is trendline support near the 0.6702 level (see chart below).