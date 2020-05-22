The Hang Seng index posts its biggest daily percentage drop since July 2015

Hang Seng closes down by 5.56% on the day





That marks the lowest close in the index since 24 March, with the percentage decline being the largest since July 2015. This is coming on the back of increasing geopolitical tensions between Hong Kong and China as the latter looks to impose new security laws in the former.





The sour mood in Hong Kong stocks has been reverberating across the market today, seeing negative spillovers in European equities and US futures as well.