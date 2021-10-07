The investing app tracking Pelosi trades - "every trade ... inevitably ... a winner"

Christopher Josephs, cofounder of Iris:



"The reason why Speaker Pelosi became so popular was because every trade she was making inevitably turned out to be such a long term winner"

"Albeit the entire market has gone up significantly, but these are very, very risky bets because she's been buying LEAP options as opposed to just stock"

Huh. Every trade is a pretty good win rate, yeah?





How the app works, in the case of members of Congress, is based on the fact that trades made by lawmakers or their family members are required to be disclosed within 45 days of execution.





--

While you're here, an explanation of LEAP options: