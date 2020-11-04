The latest count in Michigan sees Trump's lead narrowing

Detroit ballots are in and Trump's lead in Michigan got slashed significantly

This is the same as Wisconsin earlier (Milwaukee was the turn there) as Wayne County (Detroit) just reported roughly 150,000 ballots and nearly 140,000 were for Biden.





That has seen Trump's lead in Michigan cut to +1.4 from +5 earlier, with 83% of votes now estimated to be reported.





A 270-268 victory for Biden is shaping up to be a real possibility based on the latest swings. No doubt though, Trump will certainly contest such an outcome.