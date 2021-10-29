The market continues to ramp up ECB rate hike bets

A 10 bps rate hike is now fully priced in for July 2022

This comes as euro area bond yields continue to surge higher, with Italian 10-year yields rising to 1.17% - its highest since July 2020. Adding to that, the closely watched gap between 10-year Italian and German yields is now at its widest since November last year.

The jump in Italian 10-year yields is staggering (19 bps), setting the stage for the biggest one-day increase since April last year.

I'm betting Lagarde would've wished a redo of her press conference yesterday at this point.

