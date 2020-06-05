The odds of another big US stimulus package are falling

The chance rose on the protests





At the start of this week, there was a report that Congress had started to get serious about another stimulus package because of the widespread protests.







Those protests are set to continue and there's talk of a massive protest in DC on the weekendbut the rally in the stock market and the better jobs report to end the week cuts the urgency for stimulus.





Trump said Friday he wants a payroll tax cut but that's not going to go anywhere in the Democrat-controlled House. He also talked about the stimulus package but you have to wonder if it dies or gets watered down fall with every tick higher in the S&P 500.





That might end in a reflexive selloff in the stock market and risk trades. Probably not yet but watch Congress closely.

