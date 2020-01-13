The only woman from Iran to win an Olympic medal has defected from the country

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Kimia Alizadeh issued a statement, accusing the government of Iran of "hypocrisy," "injustice" and oppressing women while using them as political tools.

The Washington Post has more on the news here.

Alizadeh joins many others in defecting. I wonder how the news will be played in Iran, if at all? Protests have been triggered by the shooting down of the civilian airplane last week killing 176 people, many of them Iranians. 

