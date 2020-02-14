The range on Treasury yields is narrowing

Watch out for a breakout





The bond market and stocks aren't on the same page. There are either sharply-divergent views on coronavirus or an agreement that the Fed will keep rates now (and lower) no matter what.





In any case, note how the range has narrowed since the start of the month with yields forming a bit of a wedge. That's likely a precursor to a breakout and a fall below 1.50% or a return above 1.70%.





I think this chart will be the story in the net week or two.





