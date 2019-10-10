The risk flip flop continues..

European equities pare losses while bond yields move back up

Markets are staying indecisive in the European morning as equities recover from earlier losses to sit higher on the session while Treasury yields are now flat again after having been weaker across the curve just less than an hour ago.





This is a bit of a tough market to read as traders are all waiting on US-China trade talks so any relative movement now can easily be passed up as "noise" until we get to see more substantial headlines related to talks in Washington.



