The terrorists have been cleared from the US Capitol - building secured

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An official at the US Capitol building says its now been secured. The building was stormed earlier by domestic terrorists.


  • The two explosive devices found have been safely secured also
  • One of the terrorists was shot, apparently by another in error, and reports are now she has since died. 
Trump's earlier video further inciting violence has been removed from some social media platforms.

Financial markets are trading in a quiet fashion as early Asia gets more active. 

