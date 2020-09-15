The turns in FX have led equity moves

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The intraday moves in FX have led the way

Last week there were a series of bounces and slumps in equities but it was notable that FX moves came ahead of stocks.

At the moment, the S&P 500 is slightly off the highs of the day while FX has fallen more quickly. If the pattern holds, it's a sign of more equity selling to come.

AUD/USD is as good an indicator of this as anything at the moment but note that it's trying to hold intraday support at 0.7309. A break of that could be the tipping point.
