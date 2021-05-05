The UK has sent the Navy to patrol Jersey port amid dispute with France

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

No, not a story from the 1800s. The UK will send two Royal Navy patrol vessels to waters around channel island Jersey's main port.

There is a protest occurring re fishing rights surrounding, you guessed it, Brexit.
  • Fishing dispute with France.
  • France has threatened to cut off Jersey's electricity supply

So does Patrick O'Brien but that's a whole other story ... 
UK two Royal Navy patrol vessels Jersey
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose