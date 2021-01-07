The US Congress has reconvened to certify election after the terrorist incursions
Vice President Pence is addressing the Senate, says
- "Violence never wins"
- "Lets get back to work"
McConnell:
- "WIll not bow to lawlessness"
- today was a failed insurrection - "We've never been deterred before and we'll be not deterred today. They tried to disrupt our Democracy. They failed. They failed."
- "We're going to finish what we started...we will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Criminal behaviour will never dominate the United States Congress."