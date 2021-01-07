The US Congress has reconvened to certify election after the terrorist incursions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Vice President Pence is addressing the Senate, says 

  • "Violence never wins"
  • "Lets get back to work"
McConnell:
  • "WIll not bow to lawlessness" 
  • today was a failed insurrection -  "We've never been deterred before and we'll be not deterred today. They tried to disrupt our Democracy. They failed. They failed."
  •  "We're going to finish what we started...we will certify the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Criminal behaviour will never dominate the United States Congress."

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose