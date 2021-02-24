The US House will vote on Biden's coronavirus economic stimulus bill on Friday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said it'll be a Friday vote on the $1.9 tln economic support package

9am is the time I've seen (1400 GMT) 

Of course the bill, if approved in the lower house (which seems very likely indeed), will then go to the Senate, so this vote on Friday is not the final vote. 



