The US is about to remove 'currency manipulator' tag from China - report

US with a gesture ahead of trade deal

China's delegation arrived in Washington today ahead of Wednesday's 'phase one' trade deal signing.







The US designated China a currency manipulator in August in what was a token gesture.





Fox's Edward Lawrence reports that the designation will be removed imminently (or is that eminently?)





Sr Administration Official tells me Foreign Exchange report is expected to come out before China signs Phase One trade deal. Source in #China tells me today the Chinese will be removed as a currency manipulator in the report. Chinese trade sources wanted off to sign #trade deal.

USD/CNY fell below 6.9 today for the first time since August.







The report has given a further lift to risk trades.





How about a sell-the-fact on the deal signing?

