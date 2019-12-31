There are a few things on the US economic calendar today

What's on the economic calendar

The final economic data points of the year are coming up in US trading.





The first round of data comes at 1400 GMT (9 am ET) with the FHFA house price index alongside the Case-Shiller 20-city house price index.







It's fitting to end the year with some house-price data. The lasting legacy of the Fed hikes last year and cuts this year is that they showed just how sensitive the US is to interest rates. It's another reason the Fed will struggle to ever push interest rates meaningfully higher.





The top economic data of the day comes an hour later at 1500 GMT with the Conference Board's consumer confidence data. The consensus is for a rise to 128.4 from 125.5 in November.



