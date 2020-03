If you are familiar with Atul Gawande and his book "The Checklist Manifesto" he'll not need introducing.

(ps. the book is well worth considering reading for traders)

If not, he is:

a general and endocrine surgeon in Boston

part-time professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School

He's written a piece on

Keeping the Coronavirus from Infecting Health-Care Workers

What Singapore's and Hong Kong's success is teaching us about the pandemic.







Read it, but the gist (bolding mine):

the experience in Asia suggests that extraordinary precautions don't seem to be required to stop it. Those of us who must go out into the world and have contact with people don't have to panic if we find out that someone with the coronavirus has been in the same room or stood closer than we wanted for a moment. Transmission seems to occur primarily through sustained exposure in the absence of basic protection or through the lack of hand hygiene after contact with secretions.







So, keep on doing this, but wash your hands!













Hope this is helpful.