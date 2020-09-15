Thought for the day - Don't ignore fundamental analysis.

Fundamental analysis is simply the ability to understand why the market is moving in a certain direction. Some simple ways to fast track your fundamental analysis skills are to invest in a news squawk, read analysts regularly, and get some 1:1 coaching. It will be an investment that will pay dividends in the long run and avoid costly early mistakes where you blow up your account. You can learn the easy way, or the hard way. Either way you are going to learn (or quit).

How important do you think fundamental analysis is in your trading? What experiences did you have in learning about fundamentals? Or are you blissfully unaware and purely trade technicals?