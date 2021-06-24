Thursday's Fed speakers and their biases - Williams is one to watch

Lots and lots

Hard to think of slower markets today.

Still looking for an explanation after the Fed's latest hawkish dot plot shift then here are the Fed speakers up later today and there are a lot of them. The biases noted. Hopefully they will inject some life into things.





Barkin - neutral

Bostic - hawk

Harker - hawk

Williams - neutral

Bullard - hawk now

Kaplan - hawk





The one to watch will be Williams.





Any sense in which the average targeted inflation has been 'achieved' or the Fed has moved on from that and that will be USD bullish. On June 22 Williams said that' I don't think it is close to the 'substantial progress' that we set out 'to trigger taper'.











