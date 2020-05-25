Time running out for end-2020 Brexit deal, Germany's Roth says

UK needs to accept that European Commission is running negotiations, not an individual country

No sign that UK wants an extension

'Concerned' so little progress so far

'We urgently needs tangible progress across the board, especially on level playing field and architecture of future relationship

"I'm not sure how we can achieve this by year end"

The EU side really hurt its credibility in the last round of negotiations by saying multiple things were impossible or that the timeline wouldn't work, only to fold when it mattered.

