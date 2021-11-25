Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar holds a little sluggish on the day but overall momentum still largely intact
-
The bond market may not offer much else before Thanksgiving but it will remain a focus point after
-
Dollar keeps in a comfortable spot so far on the day
-
Oil buyers keep the faith in fading the SPR release news
-
NASDAQ falls for the second consecutive day. Dow closes higher for the second consecutive day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBNZ's Hawkesby: We need to lean against domestic price pressures
-
ECB: Temporary movements in prices and output in different directions should not be called stagflation
-
Fed researchers find "a substantial downside risk to the Chinese growth outlook"
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3980 (vs. estimate at 6.3924)
-
South Korean central bank raise base rate by 25bps to 1% (as expected)