Tokyo governor Koike: 50 cases per day to be condition for reimposing restrictions

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike

Japan
  • Bars, restaurants can expand business hours to 10pm
  • Students to return to school in stages
  • Tokyo to light Rainbow Bridge to show state of infection
See here for global coronavirus case data
Tokyo is likely to see its state of emergency measures lifted next week, so this is largely in preparation for that. The government reported 11 new coronavirus cases yesterday in the Japanese capital, with the total over the past week being 59 cases.
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose