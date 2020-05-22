Tokyo governor Koike: 50 cases per day to be condition for reimposing restrictions
Comments by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike
- Bars, restaurants can expand business hours to 10pm
- Students to return to school in stages
- Tokyo to light Rainbow Bridge to show state of infection
Tokyo is likely to see its state of emergency measures lifted next week, so this is largely in preparation for that. The government reported 11 new coronavirus cases yesterday in the Japanese capital, with the total over the past week being 59 cases.