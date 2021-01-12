Tokyo governor Koike says urged central government to tighten border controls

Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, remarks after meeting with officials from the central government earlier today

Japan is already reportedly considering state of emergency declarations for three more prefectures, namely Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo.

Although the government still wants to keep the economy running for the most part, the escalating virus situation is heaping tons of pressure for them to do more in order to curb the epidemic. Total active cases across the country is now nearing 70,000:







