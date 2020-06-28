Tokyo has reported its highest new coronavirus cases count since state of emergency was removed

60 new COVID-19 in Japan's capital for Sunday

This is the highest daily tally since the capital's state of emergency was ended on May 25.

Of most concern is that a transmission route could not be determined for 39 of the cases.

