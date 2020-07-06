Tokyo reportedly finds 102 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

The daily cases exceed the 100 mark for a fifth straight day

While Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, easily won re-election over the weekend, the coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital isn't slowing down as NHK reports that Tokyo has found another 102 new cases over the past 24 hours.





That marks the fifth straight day that the number of new virus cases have exceeded the 100 mark and remains a cause for concern if the figure ever does accelerate further.