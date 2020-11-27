Tokyo reports a record 570 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That tops the previous daily record of 539 new cases

Tokyo
The positivity rate comes in at ~5.8% with a record 9,792 coronavirus tests conducted, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Shorter business hours have been urged by Tokyo governor, Yuriko Koike, starting from tomorrow, in hopes of curbing the resurgence of the virus so we'll see how that plays out and if more urgency is to be called upon.

For some context, Japanese law prohibits a legal enforcement of any lockdown of sorts so the best that the government can do is to stress the importance of tighter restrictions. But for the most part, Japanese citizens tend to adhere to these messages at least.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose