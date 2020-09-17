Top tip - Use the market wrap to find currency pairs to trade

When you are reading an end of FX session wrap you need to hone in on the most significant market events. Was there some key market moving data released in the previous session? Look to pair weak currencies against strong currencies to increase your chances of currency trading.

Have you tried pairing weak currencies against strong currencies in your trading?

Read more on this concept on a piece I wrote here.

You can check out our session wraps here and find them by looking at their location on the screenshot below.