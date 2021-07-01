Trade ideas thread - European session 1 July 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD is flirting with a drop below the post-FOMC low on 18 June and that spells danger for a further drop towards 1.1800 next.





Adding to that is the close and break above 111.00 in USD/JPY as well.





Those will be the two key charts to watch as the dollar continues to flex its muscles on the week, not letting up even in month/quarter-end trading yesterday.





Oil will also be a focus with OPEC+ meeting later today and if there are to be any hiccups, I'd still argue for scaling in on longs in the bigger picture for oil - at least that's what the current outlook continues to suggest.





What are your views on the market right now?














