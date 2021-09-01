Trade ideas thread - European session 1 September 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





EUR/USD is tracking back just a little under 1.1800 while USD/JPY is up to 110.25 as 10-year Treasury yields also creep higher towards 1.33% ahead of European trading.





This reaffirms a bit more of a push and pull and meandering theme in the greenback to start the month and will likely keep at that ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls data.





Yen pairs are still offering some interesting plays with CAD/JPY trying to push past short-term resistance around 87.40 while NZD/JPY is contesting its 100-day moving average 77.65 so far on the week.





GBP/USD backing away from 1.3800 and its 200-day moving average is also an interesting short-term play although price action is now caught in between the key hourly moving averages at 1.3718 and 1.3745, so that isn't offering much else.





Oil will be a keen focus in the day ahead as OPEC+ meets but barring any major surprises, price action should continue to hold up towards a potential test of $70 as buyers are still keeping near-term control (holding above the 100-hour MA).





The dollar is showing some resilience after the softer tones in Europe yesterday, pushing back in US trading before keeping steadier now on the day.