Trade ideas thread - European session 10 June 2021

Major currencies are little changed so far with the dollar continuing to observe some push and pull despite Treasury yields sinking to their lowest levels in three months.





The latter may have broader implications for the dollar once we get the inflation figures out of the way later today, so just be wary of that in case.





Elsewhere, oil huffed and puffed but eventually failed to clear $70 at the close and is holding a little lower. But dip buyers will be sitting nearby and any further retracement is one that argues for scaling in on more longs in my view - same for the loonie.





If only we could fast forward time. The session ahead is likely to be a bit of a snoozefest awaiting the key risk events later today i.e. ECB policy decision and US CPI data.