Trade ideas thread - European session 2 December 2019
Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughtsA new day, a new week, a new month. It's the final month of the calendar year and what would normally be a more quiet period for markets may not necessarily be the case in 2019.
US-China trade talks and the UK election/Brexit are among the hot topics that could keep markets more lively as we look to wrap up the year.
As we get the week going, markets are taking heart and hope in better-than-expected Chinese PMI data since the weekend and that is helping to push risk trades higher so far.
But there's still a lot that can happen during the week and with the December month off and running, all eyes will be on US-China trade talks ahead of the crucial 15 December tariffs implementation/exemption.
Looking ahead this week, there's also the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna but there's also the RBA and BOC meetings as well as US non-farm payrolls to round off the week.
What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.