Trade ideas thread - European session 2 December 2019





As we get the week going, markets are taking heart and hope in better-than-expected Chinese PMI data since the weekend and that is helping to push risk trades higher so far.





But there's still a lot that can happen during the week and with the December month off and running, all eyes will be on US-China trade talks ahead of the crucial 15 December tariffs implementation/exemption.





Looking ahead this week, there's also the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna but there's also the RBA and BOC meetings as well as US non-farm payrolls to round off the week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





US-China trade talks and the UK election/Brexit are among the hot topics that could keep markets more lively as we look to wrap up the year.