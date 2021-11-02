Trade ideas thread - European session 2 November 2021

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





US 2-year yields are down by nearly 3.5 bps to 0.48% while 10-year yields are down 2.5 bps to just below 1.55%, as we continue to count down to the FOMC meeting tomorrow.





Elsewhere, equities are also slightly softer after the gains yesterday with US futures down around 0.1% to 0.2% for now.





In FX, the aussie is the laggard as the RBA provided some subtle shifts to opening up on rate hikes but still reaffirming a dovish stance overall. Commodity currencies are also lagging in general as the dollar is keeping steadier for the most part except against the yen.





There is the potential for AUD/USD to explore further downside post-RBA but a lot of that will require confirmation from the dollar side of the equation - which will hinge on the Fed.





Even any firm direction in the bond market will have to wait until post-FOMC to be certain, so until then, don't expect to derive much from the market moves in the meantime.





The market is still rocking a little back and forth to start the week with bond yields retreating today and that is weighing on yen pairs in general ahead of European trading.