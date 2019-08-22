Trade ideas thread - European session 22 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





Markets have largely been in a state of flux all week as the anticipation continues to grow ahead of more Fed rhetoric at the Jackson Hole symposium. I wouldn't look too much into the moves we're seeing here but just be wary of euro area data potentially spooking investors later on in the session.





Looking ahead, the risk mood remains the major focus but as we look to wrap up the week, Fed focus will take center stage before we get to the open next week so be wary of potential position covering (in bonds especially) if we don't hear much before the weekend.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going here on the session. It's been all about the risk mood for the most part as we begin the session - much like the rest of the week - with equities a tad softer alongside weaker bond yields.