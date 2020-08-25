Trade ideas thread - European session 25 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The dollar is in a mixed mood as we get the day going, with the euro and pound leading gains ahead of European morning trade today.





But for the most part, the changes among major currencies are relatively muted. Elsewhere, stocks are looking in a good mood with the Nikkei riding off gains from US indices yesterday and US futures are also buoyed by positive US-China vibes.





EUR/USD climbed yesterday but gains stalled at the 200-hour moving average and price action is keeping more quiet closer to 1.1800 so far today.





GBP/USD is also still trading under both its key hourly moving averages but near-term support around the 1.3050-65 region is still intact for the time being.





USD/JPY is sticking around 106.00 but price action is contained between the key hourly moving averages at 105.80 and 106.05 currently.





USD/CAD is keeping higher on the day but there is near-term resistance around the Thursday and Friday highs at 1.3234-45, so that remains a key spot to watch.





AUD/USD price action favours sellers slightly after they defended a push towards the 100-hour moving average yesterday. But support around 0.7140-55 is still in place and near-term resistance from the key hourly moving averages is seen ~0.7188.





We could likely see more choppy price action in the sessions ahead but stocks seem poised to keep running higher at this point, so there's that to consider amid potential month-end flows as well over the next few days.





But the key risk event will of course be Fed chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.













