Trade ideas thread - European session 25 February 2020

Asian stocks are playing catch up to Wall Street losses but the mood ahead of European trading is one with more calm and steadiness for the time being. That said, risk remains rather fragile and all it could take is one fearful headline to turn the market on its head.





Otherwise, it is all about whether or not greed and profit-taking can start to creep back in after the risk-off flows seen in trading yesterday to start the week.





Good day, everyone! Hope you're all doing well as we get things going in the European morning session ahead. It's been a calmer start to the day after the heavy risk aversion experienced yesterday, with US futures and Treasury yields sitting higher so far.