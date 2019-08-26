Trade ideas thread - European session 26 August 2019

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts





It's been an action-packed start to the session already with risk trades observing a major turnaround after Trump talked up a trade deal with China in the early morning in France. That saw USD/JPY spike up from 105.20 to a high of 105.96 as risk assets rebound.





And then China's foreign ministry came out to offer no acknowledgement of any talks and that is tempering with the risk mood a little back again currently.





US futures were up by 0.2% after having been down as much as more than 1% in Asia Pacific trading earlier today and is settling back around flat levels now.





Looking ahead, it's all about risk sentiment and trade headlines so strap yourselves in for what is going to be another frantic week in markets. If you're uncomfortable with the volatility, I suggest best to sit this one out for the time being.





Happy Monday, everyone! Hope you all had a great weekend and that you're all ready for yet another week of tumultuous trading in the next few days.