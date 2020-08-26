Trade ideas thread - European session 26 August 2020

Daily thread to exchange ideas and to share your thoughts

The euro and pound are mildly weaker as we get the session underway but nothing that really stands out all too much, with the dollar still looking mixed in anticipation of Fed chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this week.









Major currencies are largely keeping in narrower ranges for the most part and though EUR/USD is at session lows around 1.1810, the pair is trading within a 32 pips range only.





US futures are keeping more flat and that is providing little conviction for a major risk tilt going into European morning trade. Treasury yields are slightly higher though, so that is something to be mindful about in case we start to see yen pairs turn around later today.





Otherwise, we may be in for yet another quiet and choppy session as the market gears up for the Jackson Hole symposium in the second-half of the week.





What are your views on the market right now? Share your thoughts/ideas with the ForexLive community here.









